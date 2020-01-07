Bassil Says Technocrat Govt. Still Valid, Denies Obstructing Formation

Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil announced Tuesday that the formation of a technocrat government is still an appropriate choice despite the escalation in the region, as he denied that he is obstructing the formation of the new Cabinet.

“Our stance is what pushed for moving from a techno-political government to a government of experts. It is normal to ask if a government of this type is still valid for this stage, especially after Qassem Soleimani’s assassination, and I believe that this format is still appropriate seeing as the priority is for the financial situation,” Bassil said in an interview on al-Jadeed TV.

“No one is facilitating the formation of the government as much as me and claims that I’m obstructing because I want the foreign affairs portfolio are baseless,” Bassil added.

Denying that he is orchestrating the government formation process, the FPM chief said: “The government is being formed by the PM-designate in consultation and agreement with the President and we are giving our opinion like the rest of the blocs.”

“The current plan is the formation of a government that can prevent the collapse,” he said.