Bassil Says Technocrat Govt. Still Valid, Denies Obstructing Formation
Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil announced Tuesday that the formation of a technocrat government is still an appropriate choice despite the escalation in the region, as he denied that he is obstructing the formation of the new Cabinet.
“Our stance is what pushed for moving from a techno-political government to a government of experts. It is normal to ask if a government of this type is still valid for this stage, especially after Qassem Soleimani’s assassination, and I believe that this format is still appropriate seeing as the priority is for the financial situation,” Bassil said in an interview on al-Jadeed TV.
“No one is facilitating the formation of the government as much as me and claims that I’m obstructing because I want the foreign affairs portfolio are baseless,” Bassil added.
Denying that he is orchestrating the government formation process, the FPM chief said: “The government is being formed by the PM-designate in consultation and agreement with the President and we are giving our opinion like the rest of the blocs.”
“The current plan is the formation of a government that can prevent the collapse,” he said.
07 January 2020, 22:37
07 January 2020, 22:32
07 January 2020, 22:28
07 January 2020, 21:27
Bassil: I sympathize with the people.
07 January 2020, 21:26
07 January 2020, 21:26
Bassil: Our dream is to establish a civil state.
07 January 2020, 21:24
Bassil: I have no "friends" left because I'm against the "system" in the country.
07 January 2020, 21:23
Bassil: When your stance is different than that of the international community on the issue of Syrian and Palestinian refugees, it is normal that you would have enemies.
07 January 2020, 21:06
Bassil: We certainly need a new social pact.
07 January 2020, 21:05
Bassil: This system has failed.
07 January 2020, 20:54
Bassil: We are in a country governed by understandings, because it can only be governed in this manner.
07 January 2020, 20:52
Bassil: I have not taken part in corruption.
07 January 2020, 20:50
Bassil: I have many enemies inside and outside the country.
07 January 2020, 20:48
Bassil: Anyone who is involved in public affairs is subject to accountability.
07 January 2020, 20:47
Bassil on controversy over interview: We don't have $3 million to pay to al-Jadeed.
I’d like to watch him confess where he stashed the billions of dollars he stole over the course of 10 years. Otherwise, anything else he may say is of no interest.
S.O.S > "Bassil: I have not taken part in corruption." He confessed he has nothing to do with corruption.
lol CL! Anything outside disclosing the locations and names of the shell companies he used to stash billions is of no interest whatsoever. The maid says more relevant things than he does. Even the bloody hairdresser does!
I have no "friends" left because I'm against the "system" in the country.
really? he seems to actively participate in this system and exploit it for his own interests!
poor hypocrit
The facts are indisputable and will be enshrined history books: Lebanon was on its way to become the most advanced, democratic, free and prosperous country in the Middle East after 2005 Cedar Revolution considering the incomparable human, educational, entrepreneurial, and worldwide connections it has. Aoun memorandum selling Lebanon to the Basij in Feb 2006 provided the cover to Hizb for its war with Israel in July 2006 to protect its arms, with are actually Suleimany arms and regiments. This is what started Lebanon descent to the abyss. Aoun and Bassil are the traitors that sold Lebanon for 30 pieces of gold and fully responsible for our woes! No solution until we liberate Lebanon from Khameini's arms.
Our dream is to establish a civil state.
isn't it what people protest for? why don't you implement it? now it's the right time or are you waiting to do it in a 100 years?
always petty low excuses to pretend to be with the people while fiercely against it.....
This guy is a real politician. He says exactly what the Lebanese people want to hear. All of what he is saying is what the protesters are saying. All that one can say is God help & protect Lebanon from people like him.
being elected by the people is the first step into any official office..
I don't believe Basil has ever been democratically elected into anything by the people... yet this disease is rotting every portfolio and chair he illegally occupies
Evil creature... He is one of the most corrupted politicians of the county, and he lies constantly to the face of all! It is a strategy I guess... tfeh!