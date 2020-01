Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin called for a ceasefire in Libya following a meeting in Istanbul on Wednesday.

"Our president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Russian head of state Vladimir Putin today called for a ceasefire to start on January 12 at midnight," said Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, speaking alongside his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.