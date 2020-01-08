U.N. Mission Says Iraq 'Should Not Pay Price for External Rivalries'

The United Nations mission in Iraq said Wednesday the country should not be made to "pay the price" in the escalating conflict between Tehran and Washington.

Early Wednesday, Iran launched a volley of ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases where American and other foreign troops are based, in retaliation for a U.S. drone strike last week that killed a top Iranian general.

The U.N. mission said in a statement that the latest strikes "again violate Iraqi sovereignty" and added: "We call for urgent restraint and a resumption of dialogue. Iraq should not pay the price for external rivalries."