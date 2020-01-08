Trump Says No Casualties in Iran Attack on U.S. Bases

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday Iran appeared to be "standing down" after missile strikes on U.S. troop bases in Iraq that resulted in no American or Iraqi deaths.

"All of our soldiers are safe and only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases. Our great American forces are prepared for anything," he said in an address to the nation from the White House.

"Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world. No American or Iraqi lives were lost."

Trump credited an early warning system “that worked very well" for the fact that no Americans or Iraqis were killed. He added that Americans should be “extremely grateful and happy” with the outcome.

The U.S. president also announced the United States would be imposing "additional punishing sanctions" on Iran but made no mention of possible retaliation to Tuesday's missile attacks -- seen by experts as a measured first response by Iran to the killing of General Qasem Soleimani in an American drone strike.

Trump reiterated his position that “Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon" and called for new nuclear negotiations to replace the 2015 nuclear deal from which he withdrew the U.S.

Trump also announced he would ask NATO to become "much more involved in the Middle East process.”

The U.S. president also used his address to speak directly to Iran, saying "we want you to have a future and a great future."

He said the United States is ready to embrace peace and all who seek it. Trump also suggested that the U.S. and Iran should work together against the Islamic State jihadist group.