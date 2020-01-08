Trump Says No Casualties in Iran Attack on U.S. Bases
U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday Iran appeared to be "standing down" after missile strikes on U.S. troop bases in Iraq that resulted in no American or Iraqi deaths.
"All of our soldiers are safe and only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases. Our great American forces are prepared for anything," he said in an address to the nation from the White House.
"Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world. No American or Iraqi lives were lost."
Trump credited an early warning system “that worked very well" for the fact that no Americans or Iraqis were killed. He added that Americans should be “extremely grateful and happy” with the outcome.
The U.S. president also announced the United States would be imposing "additional punishing sanctions" on Iran but made no mention of possible retaliation to Tuesday's missile attacks -- seen by experts as a measured first response by Iran to the killing of General Qasem Soleimani in an American drone strike.
Trump reiterated his position that “Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon" and called for new nuclear negotiations to replace the 2015 nuclear deal from which he withdrew the U.S.
Trump also announced he would ask NATO to become "much more involved in the Middle East process.”
The U.S. president also used his address to speak directly to Iran, saying "we want you to have a future and a great future."
He said the United States is ready to embrace peace and all who seek it. Trump also suggested that the U.S. and Iran should work together against the Islamic State jihadist group.
The US will be kicked out from Iraq and in the next decade the region. The Natives do not want the US military run by the Israeli lobby enslave them. Collaborators will be killed or exiled. Just like the US were kicked out from Lebanon, Vietnam, Libya, Laos, Cambodia, etc. They only bring death and destruction.
Yes, but Zionists like you are not and are Lebanon's enemy.
And you’re a native of which region exactly ?
When I say a "native" idiot it means a middle easterner. Just like if Morocco who occupied Spain for centuries occupies Spain again the Spaniards and ALL European NATIVES will help the Spaniards to resist. As a Lebanese citizen I will like to see a future for myself and my kids and their kids. Tyrant puppet rulers and their paid followers will run out of money and they do not have a future in the middle east.
America FAILED in Vietnam, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, and will FAIL again in Iraq, Iran and the whole region because the Israeli lobby runs US foreign policy. ALL independent surveys show that the Sunni majority in the middle east HATE Israel and the US. The Sunnis in Iraq remember well what the US did to their community since 1990.
you forgot the iraqis that are against iranian hegemony over their country or you did that deliberately? the iranian islamist gvt also dream of becoming an empire and submit arab nations, as a middle easterner you agree to be ruled by a foreign country called iran? isn't it a bit contradictory to denounce US hegemony but accept iranian hegemony?
The American Empire will not exist in 2 decades. First the "baby boomers" would have all retired and bankrupt the US health and economic system. Second, the young generation and minorities will become a majority and they oppose American imperialism.
It is NOT in the interest of Iran yo have a conventional war with the US. The Natives will kick out the Israeli controlled American troops: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/us-suspects-iran-reprisal-deliberately-missed-american-troops/ar-BBYIzUq?li=BBnb7Kz
of course they missed it. this retaliation was meant more for the iranian people than to hurt the USA. iran does not have the means to wage a war against the US....they are both playing a game and agree on its rules!
i believe they will use their proxies to do the dirty work so that they will say we did not do anything and who will suffer the consequences? lebanon....
Let those who worship dollar bills leave Lebanon. We (the majority) in this Revolution who want to stay in Lebanon are against vicious crony capitalism AND support the resistance.