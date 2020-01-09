Ghosn Slams Japan Minister, Says Will 'Cooperate with Lebanese State'

Former auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn on Thursday slammed as "ridiculous" a call by Japan's justice minister that he return from Lebanon to defend himself against charges of financial misconduct.

The Japanese "judicial system is completely backwards," Ghosn said in an interview with Lebanese LBCI television channel.

"I will fully cooperate with the Lebanese judiciary, and I'm much more comfortable with it than with the Japanese judiciary."

Ghosn added that he wanted to stay in Lebanon and has no issues to hand in his passport.

"I came to Lebanon and I will cooperate with the Lebanese state and judiciary to make sure that everything is done in a way that can't be criticized, not for Lebanon and not for me," he said.

Ghosn then added that he is "a lot more" confident in Lebanon's judicial system than Japan's.

He said Lebanese prosecutors questioned him on all the charges, adding that he was ready to hand in all the documents for his case.

Moreover, Ghosn said his case highlighted the thousands of unfair trials in Japan. "It has become now my duty to defend all those people to change this regime that the Japanese are hiding and they claim is a democracy," he said.