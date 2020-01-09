Berri Denies Seeking Political Govt., Confirms Support for Diab

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Thursday denied media reports claiming that he has called for the formation of a “political government” as well as suggestions that he does not want Hassan Diab to lead the new government.

“The situation in the region is very bad and the situation in Lebanon is unfortunately changing from bad to worse,” Berri said in a chat with reporters in Ain el-Tineh.

“The solution at the Lebanese level requires the presence of a government, which should have been formed within 15 days had we benefited from the previous experiences,” Berri lamented.

He asked: “Why the delay and why are there new rules that violate formation norms?”

“Let it be known that all governments in the world are mirrors of parliaments. They have proposed a government of independents, but does independence stand for the absence of belonging? Why are they depicting parties and party members in a scary fashion? This is strange, seeing as parties have competent and capable figures,” the Speaker added.

Commenting on recent reports he said: “What I have suggested is a techno-political government and I reject a purely political government. Isn’t the current government a techno-political government?”

“The new government should comprise representatives of the protest movement,” Berri added, denying that he is “unenthusiastic for a government led by Hassan Diab.”

“All these rumors are baseless. I have offered him all support and assistance,” Berri stressed.

Asked about the possibility that caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri might not agree with him that the caretaker cabinet should be activated, Berri said: “It is not up to him. Acting in a caretaker capacity is a constitutional duty that must be performed.”