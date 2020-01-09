Salameh Rules Out 'Collapse', Says No Bank Will Go Bankrupt

Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh on Thursday ruled out an imminent financial collapse in the country as he reassured that no bank will go bankrupt.

“There is a crisis and difficulties, but not a collapse,” Salameh said in an interview with Lebanon’s MTV.

“Not a single bank will go bankrupt and banks facing difficulties will be merged,” he added.

Noting that liquidity in the country has declined due to “the pressure created by depositors,” Salameh reassured that Lebanese banks enjoy solvency.

“There won't be a haircut,” the Governor answered in response to a question.

“The central bank does not have the jurisdiction to carry out a haircut; this needs a law,” he reminded.

He added: “Banks must be allowed to ‘breathe’ and we have devised a plan under which depositors' money will be preserved.”

“I want to fix things and reassure the Lebanese about their monetary situation,” Salameh went on to say.

Pointing out that it is his responsibility to “preserve the current structure” and the “continuity of the Lebanese state,” Salameh noted that the central bank had financed the state “on the hope that there would be reforms.”

He also blamed the financial and economic woes on the country’s presidential vacuums, the delay in the formation of its governments and the failure to reform its electricity sector.

Asked about the latest reports about the alleged transfer abroad of huge sums of money by a number of politicians, Salameh said: "We'll send teams from the central bank's Special Investigations Commission to the banks to explore the outcome of investigations into the transfers and we will then send the result to the state prosecutor so that he takes the necessary measures."

Salameh also ruled out a "revolution of the hungry," but noted that poverty is expected to increase, urging measures.