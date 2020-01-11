Mobile version

Canada's Trudeau Demands 'Accountability' after Iran Plane Admission

by Naharnet Newsdesk 11 January 2020, 09:21
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday closure and accountability were needed after Iran said it had unintentionally shot down a Ukranian plane, killing 176 people.

He also demanded "transparency, and justice for the families and loved ones of the victims," of whom many were Canadian dual nationals.

"This is a national tragedy, and all Canadians are mourning together," Trudeau's office said in a statement.

