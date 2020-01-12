Mobile version

Qatari Emir Visits Iran, Says Agreed with Tehran that De-escalation is 'Only Solution'

by Naharnet Newsdesk 12 January 2020, 11:56
W460

Qatar and Iran agree that de-escalation is the "only solution" to regional tensions, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said on Sunday after meeting Iran's President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran.

"This visit comes at a critical time in the region, and we agreed with the brothers and with His Excellency the president that the only solution to these crises is de-escalation from everyone and dialogue," he told a news conference.

"Dialogue is the only solution" to resolve the crises, he said at a time of heightened U.S.-Iranian tensions.

SourceAgence France Presse
Middle East
Comments 1
Missing patriot10 12 January 2020, 12:07

I though iran dont meet or talk to salafi terror states. Or is it just to fool its dogs. Oh i mean its supporters.

Reply Report