Report: France Advises Diab to 'Ignore' Bassil's Govt. Terms

France has reportedly warned of an “economic collapse” and an “explosion of protests” in Lebanon shall the PM-designate form a government of politicians as desired by the head of the Free Patriotic Movement and his allies,Nidaa al-Watan daily reported on Monday.

Prominent French sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, warned that an imperative collapse of the economy and a howl of street protests shall erupt if PM-designate Hassan Diab renounces his initial call for a government of technocrats and accepts conditions of caretaker Foreign Minister Bassil to form a government of politicians.

“If Diab accepts Bassil’s terms it means he will form a government of politicians that will neither have the support of the street nor the international community. The explosion of the street and the collapse of the economy will become imperative,” said the sources.

They sounded surprise at the “maneuvering” of Lebanese politicians who “instead of focusing on the ailing economy, they embark on bad maneuvers and carry on with disrupting (the formation of a government) meanwhile the country and people are paying the price and the street will explode in anger because of the disastrous economic and financial conditions.”

“Hizbullah and its allies have a majority in the parliament but despite that they were unable to form a government,” said the sources. Adding that “if they (Hizbullah and allies) were able to do so under their conditions, then it is unlikely that France's international partners will not provide basic support to Lebanon.”

The French sources said the new Lebanese government, “no matter who heads it” must have credibility in the eye of Lebanese people and the international community.

Bassil argues that the “regional crisis” compels the formation of a techno-political government in Lebanon and insists on the “Shiite duo,” Hizbullah and AMAL Movement, that Diab forms such a government.

Bassil also reportedly insists on getting seven ministerial seats, meanwhile the Shiite duo, who wanted five portfolios before, insist on getting seven seats now leaving no seats for the PM himself, according to reports.