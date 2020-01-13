Bassil Seeks Government of Specialists, Media Office Says

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil on Monday denied “fabricated” reports accusing him of insisting on the formation of a techno-political government which defies the people’s will and the announcement of PM-designate Hassan Diab.

In a statement released by the minister’s media office, Bassil said Nidaa al-Watan daily published “fabricated report” accusing the minister of “turning against the formation of a government of specialists.”

“Bassil has not for one moment changed his mind and still insists on a government of specialists,” added the statement.

The Minister “affirms that the Free Patriotic Movement is committed to supporting a government composed of personalities who are credible, honest and trustworthy," added the statement.