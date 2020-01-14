Mobile version

Hariri Returns to Lebanon, Chairs Meeting of al-Mustaqbal Bloc

by Naharnet Newsdesk 14 January 2020, 15:42
Caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri presided over a meeting for al-Mustaqbal parliamentary bloc on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after he returned to Lebanon from a vacation abroad that involved offering condolences in Oman over Sultan Qaboos’ death.

A statement issued by Hariri’s office said the meeting was tackling “the latest developments and the general situations.”

Hariri had visited Muscat earlier in the day where he was received by the new Sultan at al-Alam Palace.

Sultan Qaboos, 79, passed away on Friday and the new royal ruler Haitham bin Tariq was selected and sworn in.

Thumb s.o.s 14 January 2020, 16:15

He was on vacation.... but he paid his hommage to the late sultan qaboos.

Did he pass by Johannesburg by any chance ?

Thumb Candice 14 January 2020, 16:28

Yes he did! We have a bond not many would understand.

Thumb s.o.s 14 January 2020, 17:15

A $16.000.000 bond, ik vind het leuk ;)

