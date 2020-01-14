Mobile version

Syria Says Israel Attacked Military Airport in Homs

by Naharnet Newsdesk 14 January 2020, 23:57
W460

Israel carried out an aerial attack that damaged a military airport in central Syria, according to a military source quoted by Syria's state news agency.

Israel "led a new attack against T4 airport... air defences immediately activated against the enemy missiles, destroying several of them" a military source told SANA, adding that damage was nonetheless caused to the facility. 

SourceAgence France Presse
Middle East
Comments 3
Thumb whyaskwhy 15 January 2020, 09:56

Good news.

Reply Report
Thumb whyaskwhy 15 January 2020, 09:58

I had to read this twice lol. Syria is claiming their air defences were activated against el 3adoo? Since when did Syria posses any air defences? They have not shot down an Israeli plane since the days of the Palestinians and Sharon lol. Sana as reliable as ever lol.

Reply Report
Missing patriot10 15 January 2020, 10:29

I forgot. How would the so called recistance axes win?

Reply Report