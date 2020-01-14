Syria Says Israel Attacked Military Airport in Homs
Israel carried out an aerial attack that damaged a military airport in central Syria, according to a military source quoted by Syria's state news agency.
Israel "led a new attack against T4 airport... air defences immediately activated against the enemy missiles, destroying several of them" a military source told SANA, adding that damage was nonetheless caused to the facility.
0015 January 2020, 09:58
I had to read this twice lol. Syria is claiming their air defences were activated against el 3adoo? Since when did Syria posses any air defences? They have not shot down an Israeli plane since the days of the Palestinians and Sharon lol. Sana as reliable as ever lol.