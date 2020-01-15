Report: Diab, Khalil Hold ‘Three-Hour’ Talks amid Lineup Hurdles

PM-designate Hassan Diab held a three-hour meeting over the government formation with caretaker finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil dispatched by Speaker Nabih Berri, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Wednesday.

According to the daily, Khalil assured Diab that the Speaker “does not want to terminate his unfinished mission” as he struggles to line-up the government.

Berri wants the PM-designate to “waive conditions hindering the formation” and form an 18-seat cabinet instead of 24, to allow the participation of more politicians, said the newspaper.

But according to leaked information, Diab considers Berri’s demand “an end to his mission before it started,” confirming that he insists on keeping the pledges he made to the Lebanese to form a small government of “independent specialists,” not affiliated with political parties.

On Monday, Berri announced that his parliamentary bloc would not participate in a government of “independent specialists,” upon which Diab is insisting.

The daily added that “Diab wants to keep his obligations being a major element in gaining the confidence of the Lebanese, international community and donor countries.”

Diab was tasked in December with forming a government, but the rival political parties have failed to agree on names put forward for the various ministries.