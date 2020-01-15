Scuffles, Arrests as Protesters Block Jounieh Highway, Beirut Roads
Anti-government protesters blocked several key highways and roads on Wednesday afternoon, on the second day of what they have dubbed a “week of wrath”.
Groups of school students and a few activists blocked the vital Jounieh highway in both directions before being swiftly confronted by army troops. The soldiers managed to reopen the highway after arrests and scuffles with the demonstrators.
In Beirut, protesters blocked the Ring and Corniche al-Mazraa highways with burning tires.
Protesters meanwhile rallied outside the Helou barracks in Beirut’s Mar Elias area to demand the release of dozens of demonstrators held overnight during fierce clashes on Hamra Street.
Elsewhere, protesters blocked the al-Beddawi highway in the North and the Zahle roundabout in the Bekaa.
Beware of thugs... they are part of the Basij plan to discredit the Thawra. The key spokespersons representing the demonstrators should clearly condemn these acts of violence and distance the movement from them. I also strongly believe that no road blocking should take place as Aoun and Hizb will use it as an excuse to blame demonstrators for the economic woe and build resentment among the population and try to divide them. Thawra should focus on massive peaceful demonstrations on weekend in large plazas, creating human chains, and devising creative events such as the Phoenix or art projects, use large screens to connect all plazas, etc. We need to get family and kids back into the demonstration ranks to be effective and regain full legitimacy.