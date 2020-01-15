Scuffles, Arrests as Protesters Block Jounieh Highway, Beirut Roads

Anti-government protesters blocked several key highways and roads on Wednesday afternoon, on the second day of what they have dubbed a “week of wrath”.

Groups of school students and a few activists blocked the vital Jounieh highway in both directions before being swiftly confronted by army troops. The soldiers managed to reopen the highway after arrests and scuffles with the demonstrators.

In Beirut, protesters blocked the Ring and Corniche al-Mazraa highways with burning tires.

Protesters meanwhile rallied outside the Helou barracks in Beirut’s Mar Elias area to demand the release of dozens of demonstrators held overnight during fierce clashes on Hamra Street.

Elsewhere, protesters blocked the al-Beddawi highway in the North and the Zahle roundabout in the Bekaa.