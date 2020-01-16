Berri, Diab Agree on Govt. of Specialists in 'Very Positive Meeting'

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister-designate Hassan Diab held talks Thursday in Ain el-Tineh and agreed on the formation of a “government of specialists,” Berri’s political aide said.

“The meeting was very positive and it was a continuation of constant communication,” caretaker Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil told reporters after the meeting.

“It created an atmosphere that led to an agreement on the formation of a government of specialists that would represent the broadest segments of society,” Khalil added.

“We made major progress today and we are on the verge of the formation of the new government, which will be an 18-minister government of specialists as PM-designate Diab has suggested,” the minister went on to say.

Noting that Diab has followed “unified standards” in the distribution of seats, Khalil said it is important to “move to the formation phase as soon as possible.”