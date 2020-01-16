Reports: Govt. May be Formed Friday after 'Decisive' Berri-Diab Meeting

The new government is expected to be formed on Friday should the positive atmosphere continue, media reports said.

Prime Minister-designate Hassan Diab has asked for 24 hours to resolve “minor issues that are still pending,” Voice of Lebanon radio (93.3) quoted unnamed sources as saying.

MTV meanwhile reported that “all obstacles have been resolved,” saying the government is expected to be formed “today, tomorrow or over the weekend at the latest.”

“The meeting between (Speaker Nabih) Berri and Diab lasted two hours and it was decisive,” the TV network added.

It also noted that Hizbullah and the AMAL Movement have yet to submit the names of their ministers.

Berri’s political aide Ali Hassan Khalil meanwhile announced that the Speaker has agreed with Diab on the formation of an 18-minister “government of specialists.”