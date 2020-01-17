Report: Berri, Bassil to Meet on Govt. Formation
Speaker Nabih Berri and caretaker Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil will likely meet soon reportedly to resolve a new setback that delayed the formation of a new government that was expected to be announced this week, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Friday.
The daily said the two men will meet to “provide a solution (for the hurdle) after which it will be informed to PM-designate Hassan Diab, who in turn will act on its basis and meet with President Michel Aoun to decide on the subsequent constitutional stages and issue government decrees.”
Efforts to form a new government suffered a new setback Thursday evening, after optimism surged in the wake of a meeting between Berri and Diab.
The last-minute snags were reportedly related to the ministerial shares of the Marada Movement of Sleiman Franjieh and MP Talal Arslan.
Berri chooses who he wants, Imbecile chooses who he wants and this is a new independant technocratic government. looooool
Well... all those so called politicians cannot accept the fact that they will suddenly all be out of business... thugs!
A bloody Sunday and a Monday in hell... where is Michel Hayek? let him give us his opinion in the coming government!
These two are insisting on a 24 member government. Diab's proposed 18 isn't enough for them to fit all their lackeys and advisers. But make no mistake, those lackeys will be independent lackeys.
