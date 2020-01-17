Dar el-Fatwa Denies Interference in Govt. Formation

Dar el-Fatwa on Friday slammed reports claiming that Mufti of the Republic Sheikh Abdul Latif Deryan is interfering in the formation of a government.

Media office of Dar el-Fatwa, Lebanon’s highest Sunni authority, said in a statement that “a local Lebanese newspaper claimed that Dar el-Fatwa has interfered in forming the government or naming candidates to assume specific portfolios in the new cabinet which are totally false.

“Grand Mufti of the Lebanese Republic Sheikh Abdul Latif Deryan did not participate in forming the government and all claims attributed to him regarding some of the names nominated for ministers in the government are pure analysis and untrue,” added the statement.

An-Nahar newspaper had published an article alleging that Dar el-Fatwa asked PM-designate Hassan Diab to name Bassam Barghot for the portfolio of interior ministry.