UK Expands Hizbullah Asset Freeze
The UK Treasury on Friday said it has designated the entire Lebanese Hizbullah group under the 2010 Terrorist Asset-Freezing Act.
Britain’s Treasury said the designation lists Hizbullah as a “terrorist group according to the Act and as such all its assets will be frozen.”
Previously, only Hizbullah’s military wing was subject to UK asset-freeze under the UK government rules.
