UK Expands Hizbullah Asset Freeze

by Naharnet Newsdesk 17 January 2020, 13:53
The UK Treasury on Friday said it has designated the entire Lebanese Hizbullah group under the 2010 Terrorist Asset-Freezing Act.

Britain’s Treasury said the designation lists Hizbullah as a “terrorist group according to the Act and as such all its assets will be frozen.”

Previously, only Hizbullah’s military wing was subject to UK asset-freeze under the UK government rules.

Thumb joebustani 17 January 2020, 14:13

Bless anyone person, entity, organization, brigade or country that inflicts extreme pain and unbearable suffering, death, torture, and destruction upon the iranian sectarian terrorist militia, its leaders, members, sponsors, supporters or followers wherever they may be.

Reply Report
Thumb tric.portugal 17 January 2020, 14:51

And the whaabism!!!??! Uk is a sponsor of the whaabism in the west...uk gonna cut the head of the catholics in Lebanon!!!

Reply Report
Thumb tric.portugal 17 January 2020, 14:54

The visit of UK embassador to tripoli was to demonstrated the support of UK to the daesh tripoli in they expansion in Lebanon!! Uk protestants defend the integration of the whaabism refugies in Lebanon!!!

Reply Report
Sa7 el nom Boris.

Sa7 el nom Boris.

Reply Report
Thumb justice 17 January 2020, 15:41

No more uncivilized ashura processions in Kensington and Hyde Park.

Reply Report