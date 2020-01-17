Al-Rahi Slams Those Impeding Govt. Formation as 'Lebanon Enemies'

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Friday blasted those obstructing the government’s formation as “Lebanon’s enemies.”

“The government was not formed this week because, as everyone knows, the obstructors have returned to the approach of splitting shares, which means a return to the previous situation,” al-Rahi said.

“Their behavior obliges our young men and women to remain on the streets and in the squares despite their sacrifices and suffering,” the patriarch added.

“Tonight I want to announce that anyone obstructing the formation of the anticipated government is more and more plunging Lebanon into its financial and economic crisis… With this behavior, they are antagonizing the Lebanese people, who are emigrating, and they are antagonizing Lebanon and its institutions,” al-Rahi said.

“I call them Lebanon’s enemies,” he added.

Al-Rahi also suggested that “those obstructing are the same ones who sent infiltrators to carry out acts of rioting, vandalize a number of public institutions and banks, and attack public and private property.”

“These people do not want the state of Lebanon nor the welfare of its people,” the patriarch added.