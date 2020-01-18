Berri Says Kubis’ Remarks Constitute 'Interference' in Lebanon Affairs

Speaker Nabih Berri considered the latest tweets of the top UN official in Lebanon as an “interference in Lebanon’s internal affairs,” al-Joumhouria daily reported on Saturday.

“With all due respect for all international delegates and representatives in Lebanon, the statement of (Jan) Kubis is an interference in Lebanon’s internal affairs and is not acceptable, not in form nor in content,” Berri was quoted as telling his visitors.

Jan Kubis, U.N. special coordinator for Lebanon, on Wednesday denounced in a tweet acts of vandalism by protesters targeting the country's banks a day earlier. But Kubis criticized the political class' management of the country's deepening economic crisis, saying those responsible for handling it “are watching it collapse. Incredible.”

Also on Friday, Kubis commented on the “use of force” against protesters and journalists after meeting caretaker Interior Minister Raya el Hassan.

“Excessive use of force against protesters is unacceptable, action must be taken also to prevent future excesses,” he said in a tweet adding that “anger of the people is understandable, but it is different from vandalism of political manipulators, that must be stopped.”