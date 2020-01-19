Diab Begins Meeting with Aoun amid Reports of Imminent Govt. Formation

President Michel Aoun was on Sunday meeting with Prime Minister-designate Hassan Diab.

Diab arrived at the Baabda Palace at 5:00 pm.

Earlier in the day, al-Jadeed TV said the new government's line-up is likely to be announced today following the Aoun-Diab meeting.

But March 8 sources later told MTV that the line-up was "not ready" and that accordingly it would not be announced later in the day.

TV networks meanwhile announced that the Marada Movement will not take part in the government and that its chief Suleiman Franjieh will hold a press conference on Tuesday.

LBCI television had earlier said that “the efforts of the Shiite duo and the other forces are witnessing a new momentum regarding the government’s size and the number and portfolios of the ministers.”

“The Shiite duo will seek to convince PM-designate Hassan Diab to enlarge the government to 20 ministers to resolve the obstacle related to the representation of Marada and the Syrian Social Nationalist Party,” LBCI said.

“The Shiite duo is keen on the representation of all its allies in the government,” it added.