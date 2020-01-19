Report: New Govt. May be Formed Today

The new government’s line-up is likely to be announced today, Sunday following a meeting between President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Hassan Diab, al-Jadeed TV said.

“The Marada Movement won’t have any ministers,” al-Jadeed added.

LBCI television meanwhile said that “the efforts of the Shiite duo and the other forces are witnessing a new momentum regarding the government’s size and the number and portfolios of the ministers.”

“The Shiite duo will seek to convince PM-designate Hassan Diab to enlarge the government to 20 ministers to resolve the obstacle related to the representation of Marada and the Syrian Social Nationalist Party,” LBCI said.

“The Shiite duo is keen on the representation of all its allies in the government,” it added.