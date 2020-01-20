Worried by Violence, Paris Urges New Government in Lebanon

France on Monday expressed concern over the violence that marred the latest demos in Lebanon, urging the formation of a new government that would carry out credible reforms.

“France is concerned over the violence in Lebanon’s demos over the past days and it stresses that the demonstrators’ legitimate aspirations should be expressed through peaceful means,” the French foreign ministry said in a statement, while reiterating its support for the right to assembly.

“As for the dangerous economic and social crisis that Lebanon is going through, and in light of the latest violent incidents, there is a dire need for a new government to carry out a credible host of reforms to meet the aspirations that the Lebanese have called for since more than three months,” it added.

The ministry also underlined that France “will always stand by the Lebanese people.”