Russian Air Strikes in Syria Kill 12 Civilians

by Naharnet Newsdesk 21 January 2020, 13:42
Russian air strikes on several locations in northern Syria on Tuesday killed at least 12 civilians, including seven children, a war monitoring group said.

Two of the victims were killed in a southeastern area of Idlib province while the other 10 died in a western region of neighbouring Aleppo province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

