Strong Lebanon Bloc Urges Quick Electricity and Economy Reform

The Strong Lebanon bloc announced Tuesday that the new government will be formed “despite all the difficulties we are hearing about.”

“Blocking its formation chokes the Lebanese and the country,” MP Ibrahim Kanaan said after the bloc’s weekly meeting.

“The bloc is offering all facilitations and cooperation is needed from all blocs and parties, because we are in an extraordinary situation and we must rescue the country instead of fighting over power,” Kanaan added.

He said that the new government must immediately seek “direct and quick reforms in the electricity file and in the economic, banking and social files.”

“The time is for salvation, not political conflicts and debates,” Kanaan added.

“That’s why we stress that we are exerting every effort needed from us,” he went on to say.