Macron Says Paris to Do 'Everything' to Help Resolve Lebanon Crisis

France will do "everything" to help resolve Lebanon's "deep crisis," President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday, as a new government in Beirut faces a tenacious protest movement and a nosediving economy.

"We will do everything, during this deep crisis that they are going through, to help ... our Lebanese friends," Macron said, speaking alongside Israeli President Reuven Rivlin during a visit to Jerusalem.

The comments came as new Prime Minister Hassan Diab convened his first cabinet, which donors hope can spearhead reforms, unlock foreign aid and help stabilize a plummeting currency.

While pledging support to France's "Lebanese friends," Macron also stressed that he would remain "vigilant" regarding any "terrorist activity" from Lebanon that could threaten either the Lebanese people or its southern neighbor Israel.

Lebanon is technically still at war with Israel.