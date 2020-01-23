Mobile version

Wazni: Lebanon Seeks Loans to Purchase Wheat, Fuel and Medicine

by Naharnet Newsdesk 23 January 2020, 10:42
W460

Defense Minister Ghazi Wazni on Thursday said that around 4 to 5 billion dollars will be requested from international donor countries to finance purchases of wheat, fuel and medicines in crisis-hit Lebanon, according to media reports.

Named as new minister on Tuesday, Wazni said that Lebanon is looking to secure 4-5 billion dollars in soft loans to finance the purchase of the country’s needs of wheat, fuel and medicines in light of a dollar shortage crisis.

In December, Lebanon's appeal for foreign aid at the International Support for Lebanon was rebuffed pending reforms and the formation of the government.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab formed Lebanon’s government on Tuesday set to tackle the twin challenges of a tenacious protest movement since October and a nosediving economy.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 2
Thumb justice 23 January 2020, 11:38

Wazni said that Lebanon is looking to secure 4-5 billion dollars in soft loans to finance the purchase of the country’s needs of wheat, fuel and medicines in light of a dollar shortage crisis.

Amazing! The strong president and his genius son in law did not know the serious condition the country was in a year ago, 2 years ago and 3 years ago.

Reply Report
Thumb janoubi 23 January 2020, 12:03

and the reason for this total collapse is:

أرقام وحقائق «خيالية».. هذا ما جنته أيدي «مافيا السلطة»!

https://janoubia.com/2020/01/22/أرقام-وحقائق-خيالية-هذا-ما-جنته-أيدي/

Reply Report