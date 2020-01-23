Wazni: Lebanon Seeks Loans to Purchase Wheat, Fuel and Medicine
Defense Minister Ghazi Wazni on Thursday said that around 4 to 5 billion dollars will be requested from international donor countries to finance purchases of wheat, fuel and medicines in crisis-hit Lebanon, according to media reports.
Named as new minister on Tuesday, Wazni said that Lebanon is looking to secure 4-5 billion dollars in soft loans to finance the purchase of the country’s needs of wheat, fuel and medicines in light of a dollar shortage crisis.
In December, Lebanon's appeal for foreign aid at the International Support for Lebanon was rebuffed pending reforms and the formation of the government.
Prime Minister Hassan Diab formed Lebanon’s government on Tuesday set to tackle the twin challenges of a tenacious protest movement since October and a nosediving economy.
Amazing! The strong president and his genius son in law did not know the serious condition the country was in a year ago, 2 years ago and 3 years ago.
and the reason for this total collapse is:
أرقام وحقائق «خيالية».. هذا ما جنته أيدي «مافيا السلطة»!
https://janoubia.com/2020/01/22/أرقام-وحقائق-خيالية-هذا-ما-جنته-أيدي/