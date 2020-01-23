Bassil at Davos Despite Uproar over Visit

Former Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil attended the elite annual World Economic Forum in the Swiss village Davos despite social media cries telling the forum to have him “uninvited.”

The National News Agency on Thursday said Bassil, who is also head of the Free Patriotic Movement, took part in two dialogue sessions, one on the situation in Syria and one that tackled the situation in the Middle East.

He also held a series of meetings with senior leaders in the region and some western officials, added NNA.

In crisis-hit Lebanon, many Lebanese took to social media to tell the forum they think Bassil “a failed, corrupt and especially an ousted minister to still represent their voice on the world stage,” has no business being there.

More than 18,000 participated in a Twitter poll, in which over 75% said he doesn't represent them. Online petitions against his participation collected nearly 50,000 signatures.