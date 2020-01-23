Daryan Says Riots Tarnish Popular Cause

Grand Mufti of the Republic Sheikh Abdul Latif Daryan condemned the massive acts of “sabotage” that were witnessed in downtown Beirut yesterday evening, the National News Agency reported on Thursday.

The Mufti utterly rejected acts of vandalism against private and public property, saying “infiltrators have smashed shops, uprooted trees and violated private and public property.”

"What is happening in the streets of Beirut is an insult to the popular movement and its just demands," Daryan warned, calling for preserving the security of the country and the safety of its property, as well as that of the Lebanese people.

He finally appealed to the security forces to intensify their efforts to preserve the security of the homeland.