Daryan Says Riots Tarnish Popular Cause
Grand Mufti of the Republic Sheikh Abdul Latif Daryan condemned the massive acts of “sabotage” that were witnessed in downtown Beirut yesterday evening, the National News Agency reported on Thursday.
The Mufti utterly rejected acts of vandalism against private and public property, saying “infiltrators have smashed shops, uprooted trees and violated private and public property.”
"What is happening in the streets of Beirut is an insult to the popular movement and its just demands," Daryan warned, calling for preserving the security of the country and the safety of its property, as well as that of the Lebanese people.
He finally appealed to the security forces to intensify their efforts to preserve the security of the homeland.
Huh...did you open your mouth this weekend when people were hit with rubber bullets in their eyes. Have the peaceful demonstration in 90 days produced anything other than followers of corrupt class?
While destroying public properties..the people are fed up and have nothing..zero
Les casseurs sont les chiites.... infiltrés de Amal et Hezbollah. Il faut appeler un chat un chat monsieur Derien.