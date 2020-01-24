Fahmi Vows Action after AMAL Supporters Attack Protesters with Sticks, Knives

Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi on Friday condemned “the barbaric behavior that peaceful demonstrators, including women, were subjected to on their way to a sit-in outside the Council for South” in the Beirut suburb of Jnah.

“The competent security agencies will spare no effort in pursuing the attackers and identifying them,” Fahmi said.

“They immediately launched the necessary investigations to unveil the motives and objectives behind the attack on protesters in order to refer the perpetrators to the relevant judicial authorities,” he added.

“Among the Interior Ministry’s missions and priorities is the protection of all citizens, be them protesters or not, and the prevention of acts of rioting and vandalism,” Fahmi went on to say.

The Ministry “will not allow security violators to insult the dignity of any citizen, under any circumstance, excuse or reason,” the minister stressed, noting that “protesting and assembly is a legitimate right enshrined in the law and all humanitarian and ethical norms and applicable regulations.”

Videos circulated online and broadcast by TV networks show the anti-corruption protesters coming under attack by supporters of the AMAL Movement.

The assailants, whose faces appear clearly in the videos, were carrying sticks, knives and blades.

In one of the videos, an attacker is seen assaulting a female protester who was filming the confrontation.