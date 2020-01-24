Fahmi Vows Action after AMAL Supporters Attack Protesters with Sticks, Knives
Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi on Friday condemned “the barbaric behavior that peaceful demonstrators, including women, were subjected to on their way to a sit-in outside the Council for South” in the Beirut suburb of Jnah.
“The competent security agencies will spare no effort in pursuing the attackers and identifying them,” Fahmi said.
“They immediately launched the necessary investigations to unveil the motives and objectives behind the attack on protesters in order to refer the perpetrators to the relevant judicial authorities,” he added.
“Among the Interior Ministry’s missions and priorities is the protection of all citizens, be them protesters or not, and the prevention of acts of rioting and vandalism,” Fahmi went on to say.
The Ministry “will not allow security violators to insult the dignity of any citizen, under any circumstance, excuse or reason,” the minister stressed, noting that “protesting and assembly is a legitimate right enshrined in the law and all humanitarian and ethical norms and applicable regulations.”
Videos circulated online and broadcast by TV networks show the anti-corruption protesters coming under attack by supporters of the AMAL Movement.
The assailants, whose faces appear clearly in the videos, were carrying sticks, knives and blades.
In one of the videos, an attacker is seen assaulting a female protester who was filming the confrontation.
Sow how is the Kizb govenrment supposed to respond to this? Will kizb government members arrest Kizb followers?
Ministers should immediately resign before they become the Useful idiots in this Hizbollah government being blamed for Lebanon destruction and bankruptcy. That has been Hizbollah and Iran policy for years because they can only control and indoctrinate the Country if it is bankrupts and run by their mobs. Educated, professionals and businessmen were the enemy of the Green Revolution in Iran. That is why Hizb and accomplices systematically destroyed our schools, economy and now the banking sector so they can easily control the country and its institutions. They will soon use the army and security to brutally suppress the Thawra in the name of restoring peace and protecting the lira.
And of course Barri won't say anything about this--his peeps, and probably his orders. This is one of his last remaining places to take money from.
You guys have this all wrong, they were taking out their anger due to the news that the US will be releasing the plan of century and Palestine will no longer exist. So don't blame them but blame the Zionist and Americans... After all everything that happens in Lebanon is because of the west and the Zionist