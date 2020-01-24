Pentagon Says 34 U.S. Troops Injured in Recent Iranian Strike

Nearly three dozen U.S. troops suffered traumatic brain injuries or concussion in the recent Iranian air strike on a military base in Iraq housing American personnel, the Pentagon said Friday.

"Thirty-four total members have been diagnosed with concussions and TBI (traumatic brain injury)," Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman told reporters.

U.S. President Donald Trump had initially said that no Americans were injured in the strike on the Ain al-Asad base in western Iraq earlier this month although authorities later reported that 11 troops were injured.