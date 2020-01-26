Proposed Hong Kong Virus Quarantine Building Firebombed

Protesters threw petrol bombs Sunday night at an empty public housing complex in Hong Kong that had been earmarked to become a temporary quarantine zone, police said, as the city battles an outbreak of the SARS-like Novel Coronavirus.

"These destructive acts have posed a grave threat to the safety of people at scene," police said in a statement.

An AFP photographer on scene saw fierce flames coming from the entrance of two apartment blocks before firefighters got the blaze under control.