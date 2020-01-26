Mobile version

NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Killed in Helicopter Crash

by Naharnet Newsdesk 26 January 2020, 21:59
W460

NBA legend Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash in suburban Los Angeles, celebrity website TMZ reported, saying five people are confirmed dead in the incident.

A helicopter crash in the hills near Calabasas was also confirmed by the Los Angeles Times.

The incident came only hours after the former Los Angeles Lakers star, 41, was passed by current Lakers star LeBron James for third on the all-time NBA scoring list in a Saturday game at Philadelphia.

SourceAgence France Presse
Sports
Comments 1
Thumb s.o.s 26 January 2020, 22:05

Shocking news! He will forever be a legend.

Reply Report