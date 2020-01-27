Trump Says U.S. Offering China 'Any Help that is Necessary' on Virus
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said the United States was offering to help China in combating the spread of a virus that has sparked fears of global contagion.
"We are in very close communication with China concerning the virus," Trump tweeted.
"Very few cases reported in USA, but strongly on watch. We have offered China and President Xi any help that is necessary. Our experts are extraordinary!"
