Jumblat: Budget Approval Better than Vacuum, Extrabudgetary Spending

by Naharnet Newsdesk 27 January 2020, 19:09
Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat on Monday noted that “the step of approving the state budget is better than vacuum or extrabudgetary spending,” although the PSP-led Democratic Gathering bloc has abstained from voting on the bill in parliament.

“The government must propose serious reforms, topped by ones related to the electricity sector, its regulatory commission and the law on the judiciary’s independence,” Jumblat tweeted.

“It’s the beginning of a long journey, while taking into consideration the forces and ghosts of the pasts who are in control of the government, which is something that is not promising,” the PSP leader added.

Comments 2
Thumb s.o.s 27 January 2020, 19:32

What’s the budget deficit? Can we know the numbers ? Is it still 112% of GDP?

Thumb galaxy 27 January 2020, 19:54

The new budget aims to reduce deficit to around 7 percent of gross domestic product, parliament budget committee chairman Ibrahim Kanaan said.

