Bkirki Summit Urges Int'l Aid, Says Give Govt. a Chance

An emergency Christian spiritual summit was held Tuesday in Bkirki at an invitation from Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi with the aim of “discussing the dangerous situations that Lebanon has been going through for more than three months.”

Expressing relief that the new government comprises “ministers who have expertise,” the religious leaders called on the government to “gain the confidence of the Lebanese people, especially its young men and women who have staged a peaceful uprising.”

They also urged it to win the confidence of the international community and donors.

“The fathers stress the need for quick efforts to combat corruption, recover the stolen funds and rein in the continued waste of public money,” they said in a statement.

Emphasizing on the “right to peaceful protest,” the conferees strongly condemned “hooliganism on the streets and squares, especially in the capital Beirut,” saying they fear that the protest movement “might deviate from its noble goals.”

Urging protesters to “act wisely” and “give the government a chance to shoulders its responsibilities,” the Christian leaders appealed to the international community and the Arab countries to “assist Lebanon in economic, financial and developmental reform so that Lebanon can regain its tolerant and peaceful role.”

They also called on Lebanese expats to help their homeland at all levels.