British Minister Tells Hitti UK Ready to Help Lebanon Economically
British Secretary of State for Middle East Affairs Andrew Morrison on Tuesday held phone talks with Lebanon’s new Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti.
“He congratulated him on his new post and wished him success in his missions amid these difficult circumstances, expressing the United Kingdom’s readiness to help Lebanon overcome its economic crisis,” Lebanon’s National News Agency said.
Hitti and Morrison also discussed the situations in the Middle East and their impact on Lebanon.
Separately, Hitti held meetings on Tuesday with the U.N. special coordinator for Lebanon and the ambassadors of Britain, Spain, Turkey, Japan and Italy.
All Lebanese with dual citizenship living in UK, France, US, Australia, etc have the duty to write their adopted government warning from any aid to Hizbollah government as it will promote the brutal suppression of the Thawra, the economic disintegration of Lebanon, and the entrenchment of the worst corrupted politicians. Every member of the new government is a Faust selling their country future and future of its kids for 30 pieces of silver. Those in the US, should write their president and senators to include Bassil in list of sanctions as prime promoter of Hizbollah takeover of Lebanon and causing our bankruptcy, world isolation and loss of independence, freedom, justice and democracy.
europeans do not care as long as they can still make business as usual... they don't think in terms of public welfare but in terms of money... so as long as lebanon is stable they absolutely do not care who is in charge, be it a democrat or a dictator!