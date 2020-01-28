British Minister Tells Hitti UK Ready to Help Lebanon Economically

British Secretary of State for Middle East Affairs Andrew Morrison on Tuesday held phone talks with Lebanon’s new Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti.

“He congratulated him on his new post and wished him success in his missions amid these difficult circumstances, expressing the United Kingdom’s readiness to help Lebanon overcome its economic crisis,” Lebanon’s National News Agency said.

Hitti and Morrison also discussed the situations in the Middle East and their impact on Lebanon.

Separately, Hitti held meetings on Tuesday with the U.N. special coordinator for Lebanon and the ambassadors of Britain, Spain, Turkey, Japan and Italy.