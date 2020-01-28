Emir of Kuwait Wishes Diab Success in His Missions

Prime Minister Hassan Diab on Tuesday received a congratulatory cable from Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Sabah, Lebanon’s National News Agency said.

The emir congratulated Diab on the formation of the new government and wished him “success in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the brotherly Lebanese people,” NNA said.

Kuwait’s ruler also hailed “the good and firm relations between the State of Kuwait and brotherly Lebanon.”