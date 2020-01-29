Aoun Discusses Trump Peace Plan with Hitti

President Michel Aoun discussed with Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti at the Presidential Palace the US President Donald Trump's Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, the National News Agency reported on Wednesday.

The plan grants Israel much of what it has sought in decades of international diplomacy, namely control over Jerusalem as its "undivided" capital, rather than a city to share with the Palestinians. The plan also lets Israel annex West Bank settlements.

Unveiled on Tuesday, Lebanese parties strongly denounced the plan and Palestinians called it biased and deserving to go in the "dustbin of history."

Hizbullah said the plan “attempts to eradicate the historical and legal rights of the Palestinians,” and described it as “a shame deal,” stressing that it “would not have taken place without the complicity and betrayal of a number of Arab regimes that have been secretly and publicly involved in this plot.”