Lebanon Blasts Trump Mideast Plan

Lebanese political parties, religious figures and officials denounced on Wednesday the US so-called Mideast peace plan unveiled Tuesday by US President Donald Trump, while Palestinian refugees in southern and northern camps expressed their rejection.

Hizbullah said the plan represented an attempt to "wipe out the Palestinian people's rights."

This "shameful move... could not have been made without the complicity and betrayal of a certain number of Arab regimes", the Iranian-backed movement added.

Al-Mustaqbal Movement expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people, denouncing the deal as a “new Balfourd Declaration.”

“The deal cannot pass at the expense of the Palestinian people and their historic struggle to defend their land and sanctities, or at the expense of their legitimate rights to establish an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital,” a statement released by the Movement said.

Sidon Mufti Sheikh Salim Susan called on mosques in the southern city to focus their Friday speech on the “Palestinian cause.”

“This Deal of the Century is ugly and reprehensible, it is totally rejected. Palestine is not for negotiations or bargaining, and it is not for sale,” said Susan.

Senior Lebanese officials including President Michel Aoun and PM Hassan Diab also expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people rejecting Trump’s deal.

Palestinian refugees in the southern camps of Sidon and Tyre, and in the northern camps of Beddawi went on strike as schools were closed in protest.

Trump revealed the plan grants Israel much of what it has sought in decades of international diplomacy, namely control over Jerusalem as its "undivided" capital, rather than a city to share with the Palestinians. The plan also lets Israel annex West Bank settlements.

