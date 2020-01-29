Lebanon Blasts Trump Mideast Plan
Lebanese political parties, religious figures and officials denounced on Wednesday the US so-called Mideast peace plan unveiled Tuesday by US President Donald Trump, while Palestinian refugees in southern and northern camps expressed their rejection.
Hizbullah said the plan represented an attempt to "wipe out the Palestinian people's rights."
This "shameful move... could not have been made without the complicity and betrayal of a certain number of Arab regimes", the Iranian-backed movement added.
Al-Mustaqbal Movement expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people, denouncing the deal as a “new Balfourd Declaration.”
“The deal cannot pass at the expense of the Palestinian people and their historic struggle to defend their land and sanctities, or at the expense of their legitimate rights to establish an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital,” a statement released by the Movement said.
Sidon Mufti Sheikh Salim Susan called on mosques in the southern city to focus their Friday speech on the “Palestinian cause.”
“This Deal of the Century is ugly and reprehensible, it is totally rejected. Palestine is not for negotiations or bargaining, and it is not for sale,” said Susan.
Senior Lebanese officials including President Michel Aoun and PM Hassan Diab also expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people rejecting Trump’s deal.
Palestinian refugees in the southern camps of Sidon and Tyre, and in the northern camps of Beddawi went on strike as schools were closed in protest.
Trump revealed the plan grants Israel much of what it has sought in decades of international diplomacy, namely control over Jerusalem as its "undivided" capital, rather than a city to share with the Palestinians. The plan also lets Israel annex West Bank settlements.
Unveiled on Tuesday by US President Donald Trump, Lebanese officials and parties strongly denounced the plan and Palestinians called it biased and deserving to go in the "dustbin of history."
Perhaps Lebanon should get into designing a peace plan for Palestinians and Israel. Blasting without offering alternatives is not good enough. I’m referring to politicians who are paid to work on improving livelihoods unlike us the people who are free to blast and criticize because we aren’t in charge.
There is an alternative u jackass and Lebanon has proved it and preached it for years it’s called RESISTANCE but cowards like you who enjoy living on your knees would never comprehend it.
Violence leads to more violence.
Matthew said « one of Jesus’ companions drew his sword and struck the servant of the high priest, cutting off his ear. “ Put your sword back in its place,” Jesus said to him. “For all who draw the sword will die by the sword. Are you not aware that I can call on My Father, and He will at once put at My disposal more than twelve legions of angels?… »
What Some people like you lack is wisdom...
The Resistance beautiful comment 100%
The Palestinian leaders must call for a world wide BDS until the goal of Equality and democracy is achieved. The PNA must stop enforcing Israeli occupation and disband. The PNA have done more damage than Israel to the Palestinians. The world will see this as 21st century apartheid rule and Israel will be isolated sooner or later and the racist regime will crumble. Today, you have The "free democratic" states competing with the China "autocratic" model. The "democracies" cannot say they support democratic rule and support Israeli apartheid. Just like in the 1980's the West could not continue to support South African apartheid and call the Soviet union a "dictatorship".
The Plan is EXACTLY what you had in Apartheid South Africa. In South Africa you had "independent black homelands called Bantu-stans surrounded by the Apartheid regime. Here you have the same thing. Mandela ONLY agreed to negotiate to end Apartheid rule and spent 27 years in jail violently resisting and the world isolated Apartheid South Africa and you had a black majority rule.
The Palestinian leadership needs to end talking about the two state solution because Apartheid was "two state solution" under Apartheid rule. Israel will not except a 2 state solution separate but equal because it is a colonial settler minority state. One state in ALL of Palestine (including what is Israel which the borders keep changing), one person one vote, right of return for Jews AND Palestinians. All of the fraud about Israeli security concerns and Israel is the only democracy in the middle east will be tossed away.