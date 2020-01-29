Ikea Says to Close Half Its Stores in China over Virus Outbreak

Swedish furniture giant Ikea said Wednesday it had temporarily closed half of its 30 stores in mainland China until further notice amid concerns over the deadly new coronavirus.

"In response to the Chinese government's call for strict and effective disease control, Ikea Retail China will temporarily close around half of the stores in mainland China until further notice, effective from January 29," the company said in a statement.

Chinese authorities said Wednesday that the number of confirmed deaths in the outbreak has risen to 132 nationwide, with the confirmed total of infections now nearly 6,000.