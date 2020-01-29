Geagea Says Popular Uprising wasn't Targeted against Hariri

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea announced Wednesday that the October 17 popular uprising has “managed to achieve several objectives” and was not exclusively targeted at toppling Saad Hariri’s government.

“It is not as some has tried to depict it as being targeted against the premier in person; it is rather targeted against the entire system,” Geagea tweeted.

“The LF was part of the system but it quickly interpreted the situations, facts and popular temper, deciding to be in harmony with the people’s choices,” the LF leader added.