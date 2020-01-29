Geagea Says Popular Uprising wasn't Targeted against Hariri
Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea announced Wednesday that the October 17 popular uprising has “managed to achieve several objectives” and was not exclusively targeted at toppling Saad Hariri’s government.
“It is not as some has tried to depict it as being targeted against the premier in person; it is rather targeted against the entire system,” Geagea tweeted.
“The LF was part of the system but it quickly interpreted the situations, facts and popular temper, deciding to be in harmony with the people’s choices,” the LF leader added.
LF cannot hide from its political blunder and catastrophic consequences on Thawra and Cedar Revolution objectives. It also caused serious damage with Sunnis of M14 that will be hard to mend. It is political blindness and naivety similar to Thawra resorting to violence instead of calling for a million person peaceful march to force early election. All this is playing in Hizbollah hand and its Useful Idiots wasting no time to discredit the Thawra and pitting it against army and businesses. Whereas all know Hizbollah arms and foreign allegiance is 99% responsible for our debt and gradual destruction of economy and freedom since 2006, reducing GNP growth from 6% to 0% thereby tripling interest on our debt, this Faust government focus is bogus trials of M14 leaders for corruption while leaving the elephant and its rockets intact. LF should start by apologizing to the Cedar Revolution crowd so we can refocus on its objectives with a united spirit and determination.