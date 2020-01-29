Activist Rabih al-Zein Arrested Again

Mount Lebanon Examining Magistrate Bassam al-Hajj on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant for the controversial activist Rabih al-Zein on charges of “incitement.”

The arrest warrant was issued after al-Zein was interrogated for two hours at the Baabda justice palace.

Al-Zein was accused of incitement over the recent torching of an ATM belonging to the Credit Libanais bank in Zouk and a Molotov attack on the Free Patriotic Movement’s office in Jounieh.

Anti-government protesters Georges Kazzi and Mohammed Srour had been detained in the same case.

Al-Zein has been known for leading a group of road-blocking protesters in the northern city of Tripoli. He has also appeared at other protest sites across the country, raising suspicions about his role.

He had been arrested for the first time in December over his controversial presence at the Justice Palace during an altercation between Mount Lebanon Prosecutor Ghada Aoun and MP Hadi Hbeish of al-Mustaqbal Movement.