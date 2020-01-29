WHO Says No Coronavirus in Lebanon, Reassures on Country's Measures

The Lebanon Office of the World Health Organization announced Wednesday in a statement that there are "no Coronavirus cases in Lebanon," noting that the Ministry of Public Health is “closely monitoring the situation for the early detection of any Coronavirus infection, in line with the international health regulations of 2005."

"With the support of the WHO office in Lebanon, the Ministry of Public Health is exerting intensive efforts and working closely to increase preparedness and precautionary measures and to monitor the situation so as to reduce the risk of Coronavirus finding its way into the country, knowing that this global issue is rapidly developing," the statement said.

"The World Health Organization in Lebanon supports the national laboratory at the Rafic Hariri University Hospital to import laboratory test materials (primers) for the new Coronavirus from the World Health Organization to be able to confirm cases of infection. Also, all hospitals in Lebanon have received detailed instructions for diagnosis, prevention and care related to the new Coronavirus," it added.

The epidemic has killed more than 130 people and spread around the world since it first emerged in a live food market in China’s Wuhan in December. It has infected nearly 6,000 people across China.

The maximum incubation period of the virus -- the gap between infection and the appearance of symptoms -- is thought to be two weeks, though in some cases symptoms have emerged within a matter of days.

It is also not fully clear whether transmission can occur if a patient is not yet showing symptoms.