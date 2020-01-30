Report: $2 Billion Transferred Abroad Since October Uprising

Around two billion dollars were transferred abroad from crisis-hit Lebanon between October 17 and December 31, 2019, Nidaa al-Watan reported on Thursday.

Financial sources told the daily that the Special Investigation Commission on fighting money laundering and terrorism financing at BDL has finished preparing a report of “suspicious” funds transferred abroad and is expected to submit it to the Prosecutor General Ghassan Oweidat at the end of the month.

However, the report does not mention the names of political depositors who made transfers during that period, according to the sources, noting that the “request to investigate these transfers did not request identifying the names but only determining the amounts and data about them in case of any suspicious cash-flight.”

In December, following eruption of nationwide anti-government protests, Central bank governor Riad Salameh ordered a probe into large transfers of money abroad, which if confirmed, would mark a violation of banking restrictions curtailing such transactions.

His request came after reports that politicians, senior civil servants and bank owners were reportedly involved in capital flight as the country grapples with an unprecedented economic crisis and protests demanding an overhaul of the entire political class.