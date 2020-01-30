Report: Lebanon’s New Govt. ‘Denied’ US, Arab Support

The US administration “will not" provide any kind of assistance for Lebanon's new government led by PM Hassan Diab because it considers it an “extension” of Hizbullah’s authority, Nidaa al-Watan daily reported on Thursday.

Well-informed sources in Washington told the daily, that the administration of US President Donald Trump is determined to activate all channels of confrontation with Iran along its spheres of influence in the region including Lebanon’s “Hizbulah-led” government.

He said the US will deal with Lebanon as part of this confrontation, “now that it has officially fallen into the grip of the ruling majority led by Hizbullah.”

Moreover, an Arab source told Nidaa al-Watan that Arab countries are “reluctant” to provide Lebanon with financial assistance because its new government is linked to the March 8 camp “disguised” in a government of technocrats.

The source pointed out saying “it is certain that all Arab countries do not want Lebanon’s collapse, but at the same time do not want to support a government closely linked to Hizbullah.”