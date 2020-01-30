No Coronavirus Cases among Lebanese in China, Ambassador Says

The Chinese ambassador to Lebanon assured during a meeting with PM Hassan Diab on Thursday that no cases of the deadly coronavirus were recorded among Lebanese nationals in China, the National News Agency reported on Thursday.

“I have assured the PM that so far there are no cases of the virus among the Chinese community in Lebanon or among Lebanese nationals in China,” said Wang Kajian, the Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon.

The ambassador also said he discussed ways of cooperation between Lebanon and China, asserting “China’s continued support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, and unity. We also expressed willingness for cooperation at the political, economic, humanitarian, and cultural levels,” he said.

China counted 170 deaths from the new virus Thursday and more countries reported infections, including some spread locally, as foreign evacuees from China's worst-hit region returned home to medical observation and even isolation.