Report: ‘Judicial, Industrial’ Workshops Kick Off Today at Grand Serail

Two workshops will be held at the Grand Serail on Friday the first related to the economic situation and national industry, the second to the judicial situation and monitoring bodies in a bid to provide the needed mechanisms to enhance the fight against corruption, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Friday.

The meetings complement Wednesday’s financial and monetary workshop held at the Grand Serail as the country grapples with an economic crisis since October.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab will chair Friday’s economic workshop to be held in the presence of related ministers, heads of economic bodies from the Chambers of Commerce and Industry in Lebanon and the Industrialists Association.

The meeting aims to set a plan to revive economic and productive movement and provide the dollar for the import of complementary raw materials relaunching the industrial movement, and encouraging Lebanese exports, said the daily.

In the afternoon, a judicial and inspection workshop will be held in the presence of relevant ministries, specialized public prosecution offices, heads of supervisory and disciplinary bodies and the Accounting Bureau.

Sources taking part in these workshops told the daily: “The direct goal is to amplify efforts to combat corruption, and to regulate the work of monitoring institutions in accordance with good management and governance to enlarge the size of the national economy.”